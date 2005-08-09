Popular Tioga BBQ joint to reopen after 2016 fire TIOGA, TX- A local BBQ joint that lost everything in a fire back in January of 2016, is finally cooking up some BBQ once again. It's been a long 18 months for the owner of Clark's Outpost BBQ. "Annoying, bothersome and angry, " said owner James Hilliard. Construction on the new BBQ joint started after a fire in the winter of 2016. That fire destroyed Tioga's staple. Clark's has been around since 1974. "It was a terrible night. That's really the only thing yo... More>>

3-year-old boy dies after he's found in hot car in Texas KXAS Police in Texas say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in the yard of his Fort Worth home. More>>

Inside Texoma Youth Sports: Sherman Bearcats The joy of the game is always visible when watching youngsters learning the game of baseball. Here's a look at some kids who are on their way to play in Austin. More>>

Ardmore drama student reaches finals of national competition Courtesy Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals. More>>

Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:13 AM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>

2 in Thunderbirds jet accident in Ohio in good condition Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 10:31 PM EDT Updated: Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. More>>

Air is still free at Ardmore tire plant KTEN Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels. More>>

Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans KTEN Staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105. More>>

Dallas Zoo gorilla keeps his cool in summer heat Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare. More>>

Wanted: Tai Chi instructors to prevent falls Now you can become a certified instructor in Tai Chi at no cost as a way to help our older neighbors. More>>

Oklahoma expecting report on prison population crisis KTEN Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women. More>>

Investigation continues as Garvin County body identified KTEN The body of Robert Leon Deal III of Healdton was discovered by an oil field worker in a rural area just southwest of Elmore City on Saturday. More>>

British schoolboys don skirts amid shorts ban in heatwave DevonLive.com Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave. More>>

Cindy weakens but still stirs weather over wide swath Friday, June 23, 2017 3:03 AM EDT Updated: Weather forecasters are expecting a third day of rough weather for Gulf Coast states as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches. More>>

Celebrating Juneteenth in Bonham KTEN Antron Patton said the day helps him appreciate how far our country has come. More>>

Services for three victims of Collin County crash KTEN Julie and Wayne Trimble and their daughter Heather were all killed in the June 6 pile-up on Highway 121 in Collin County More>>

Denison Dance Academy preps for Cinderella performance Ilona Nogarr, owner of Denison Dance Academy, joins us live in the studio to give us a preview of this weekend's Cinderella performance. More>>

Trump: 'I did not make' tapes of Comey conversations The President of the United States on Thursday conceded that he did not have any recordings of meetings with fired FBI Director James Comey. More>>