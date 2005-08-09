A rescue official says the death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in critical condition. More>>
TIOGA, TX- A local BBQ joint that lost everything in a fire back in January of 2016, is finally cooking up some BBQ once again. It's been a long 18 months for the owner of Clark's Outpost BBQ. "Annoying, bothersome and angry, " said owner James Hilliard. Construction on the new BBQ joint started after a fire in the winter of 2016. That fire destroyed Tioga's staple. Clark's has been around since 1974. "It was a terrible night. That's really the only thing yo... More>>
Police in Texas say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in the yard of his Fort Worth home.
The joy of the game is always visible when watching youngsters learning the game of baseball. Here's a look at some kids who are on their way to play in Austin.
The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California Friday. More>>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law. More>>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president. More>>
Major issues for consumers as Republicans pursue their health care initiative. More>>
Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals.
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>
Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. More>>
Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels.
Staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105.
Johnston County Sheriff John Smith said detectives from Dallas sought his help in tracking down Roy Craig Beck, 50.
Dallas Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare.
Now you can become a certified instructor in Tai Chi at no cost as a way to help our older neighbors.
Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.
The body of Robert Leon Deal III of Healdton was discovered by an oil field worker in a rural area just southwest of Elmore City on Saturday.
Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave.
Weather forecasters are expecting a third day of rough weather for Gulf Coast states as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches. More>>
Antron Patton said the day helps him appreciate how far our country has come.
A narcotics sweep this week targeted individuals with outstanding drug warrants.
Julie and Wayne Trimble and their daughter Heather were all killed in the June 6 pile-up on Highway 121 in Collin County
Facing uniform Democratic opposition, the Senate plan would fail if just three of the chamber's 52 Republicans defect.
Ilona Nogarr, owner of Denison Dance Academy, joins us live in the studio to give us a preview of this weekend's Cinderella performance.
The President of the United States on Thursday conceded that he did not have any recordings of meetings with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Ten storage units were declared a total loss; the contents of two others suffered damage.
