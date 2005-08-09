KTEN Home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

The Latest: 153 killed in Pakistan tanker fire

Updated:

A rescue official says the death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in critical condition. More>>

Top Story

Popular Tioga BBQ joint to reopen after 2016 fire

TIOGA, TX- A local BBQ joint that lost everything in a fire back in January of 2016, is finally cooking up some BBQ once again. It's been a long 18 months for the owner of Clark's Outpost BBQ. "Annoying, bothersome and angry, " said owner James Hilliard. Construction on the new BBQ joint started after a fire in the winter of 2016. That fire destroyed Tioga's staple. Clark's has been around since 1974. "It was a terrible night. That's really the only thing yo... More>>

3-year-old boy dies after he's found in hot car in Texas

KXAS KXAS

Police in Texas say a three-year-old has died after he climbed into a hot car that was parked in the yard of his Fort Worth home.

More>>

Inside Texoma Youth Sports: Sherman Bearcats

The joy of the game is always visible when watching youngsters learning the game of baseball. Here's a look at some kids who are on their way to play in Austin.

More>>

Huge, homely mastiff named Martha wins world's ugliest dog

Updated:

The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California Friday. More>>

5 GOP senators now oppose health bill _ enough to sink it Video included

Updated:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law. More>>

Depp's 'assassin' comments the latest in celebrity anger Video included

Updated:

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president. More>>

Consumer issues stemming from the GOP health care initiative

Updated:

Major issues for consumers as Republicans pursue their health care initiative. More>>

Ardmore drama student reaches finals of national competition Video included

Courtesy Courtesy

Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals.

More>>

Trump suggests he was trying to keep FBI director honest

Updated:

President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director. More>>

2 in Thunderbirds jet accident in Ohio in good condition

Updated:

Authorities say a military jet in practice for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident. More>>

Air is still free at Ardmore tire plant Video included

KTEN KTEN

Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels. 

More>>

Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans Video included

KTEN KTEN

Staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105.

More>>

Man wanted for child sex crime in Dallas traced to Texoma

Marshall County Marshall County

Johnston County Sheriff John Smith said detectives from Dallas sought his help in tracking down Roy Craig Beck, 50.

More>>

Dallas Zoo gorilla keeps his cool in summer heat

Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare.

More>>

Wanted: Tai Chi instructors to prevent falls

Now you can become a certified instructor in Tai Chi at no cost as a way to help our older neighbors.

More>>

Oklahoma expecting report on prison population crisis

KTEN KTEN

Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.

More>>

Investigation continues as Garvin County body identified

KTEN KTEN

The body of Robert Leon Deal III of Healdton was discovered by an oil field worker in a rural area just southwest of Elmore City on Saturday.

More>>

British schoolboys don skirts amid shorts ban in heatwave

DevonLive.com DevonLive.com

Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave.

More>>

Cindy weakens but still stirs weather over wide swath

Updated:

Weather forecasters are expecting a third day of rough weather for Gulf Coast states as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches. More>>

Celebrating Juneteenth in Bonham Video included

KTEN KTEN

Antron Patton said the day helps him appreciate how far our country has come.

More>>

Texoma agencies team up for drug warrant crackdown

Carter County Jail Carter County Jail

A narcotics sweep this week targeted individuals with outstanding drug warrants.

More>>

Services for three victims of Collin County crash Video included

KTEN KTEN

Julie and Wayne Trimble and their daughter Heather were all killed in the June 6 pile-up on Highway 121 in Collin County

More>>

Senate GOP releases 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard Video included

AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite

Facing uniform Democratic opposition, the Senate plan would fail if just three of the chamber's 52 Republicans defect.

More>>

Denison Dance Academy preps for Cinderella performance Video included

Ilona Nogarr, owner of Denison Dance Academy, joins us live in the studio to give us a preview of this weekend's Cinderella performance. 

More>>

Trump: 'I did not make' tapes of Comey conversations

The President of the United States on Thursday conceded that he did not have any recordings of meetings with fired FBI Director James Comey.

More>>

Fire damages Ardmore storage facility Video included

KTEN KTEN

Ten storage units were declared a total loss; the contents of two others suffered damage.

More>>

