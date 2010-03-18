KTEN Media Closed Captioning Contact Information:

To facilitate a timely response to our viewers using our Closed Captioning Services on KTEN-TV NBC (Channel 10.1) Texoma CW (10.2) ABC Texoma (10.3) we are providing the following contact information:

Main Contact:



Dave Tillery, General Manager

10 High Point Circle

Denison, TX 75020

Phone: (903) 548-4000

Fax: (903) 465-1207

Email: closed_captioning@kten.com