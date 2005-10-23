Advertising with KTEN Media

KTEN Media presents an opportunity for you and your business to be on TV and the Internet, the two most powerful mediums on the planet for reaching & influencing customers at an affordable investment!

Through the reach & credibility of television & the incredible power of the Internet, KTEN-TV in combination with KTEN.com & our many other media products can provide your business with an extremely cost-efficient way to reach your customers.



KTEN Media (ABC Texoma / KTEN NBC / Texoma's CW) broadcasts into the Sherman-Ada DMA with over 120,000 television households. Combine that with the ability to advertise to anyone in the world, 24-7, & your business can grow as much as your vision allows. It's a powerful combination!



Let's take this a step further. Not only can you reach thousands of local buyers, you can also reach millions of web users by advertising on KTEN.com & our other web products.



KTEN Media offers the following tools to aid in the promotion of your business or service:

For advertising packages email dmacmullen@kten.com or contact David MacMullen, at 903-548-4054. He will be happy to help you find the most cost-efficient & effective advertising plan available with KTEN Media.

*Do you need an ad produced? KTEN Media also houses state-of-the-art editing & graphics systems, capable of handling your ad project from start to finish.This includes video commercial production & web ad design.