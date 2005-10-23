Advertising with KTEN Media

Through the reach & credibility of television & the incredible power of the Internet, KTEN-TV in combination with KTEN.com & our many other media products can provide your business with an extremely cost-efficient way to reach your customers.
KTEN Media (ABC Texoma / KTEN NBC / Texoma's CW) broadcasts into the Sherman-Ada DMA with over 120,000 television households. Combine that with the ability to advertise to anyone in the world, 24-7, & your business can grow as much as your vision allows. It's a powerful combination!
Let's take this a step further. Not only can you reach thousands of local buyers, you can also reach millions of web users by advertising on KTEN.com & our other web products.
KTEN Media offers the following tools to aid in the promotion of your business or service:
For advertising packages email dmacmullen@kten.com or contact David MacMullen, at 903-548-4054. He will be happy to help you find the most cost-efficient & effective advertising plan available with KTEN Media.
*Do you need an ad produced? KTEN Media also houses state-of-the-art editing & graphics systems, capable of handling your ad project from start to finish.This includes video commercial production & web ad design.