KTEN EEO Information

EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT
FOR
KTEN-TV
This EEO Public File Report
February 1, 2015 to January 25, 2016
EEO Annual Public File Report
KTEN-TV
The purpose of this EEO Public File Report is to comply with Section 73.2080 (c)(6) of the Federal Communications Commission’s EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of KTEN. This Report will be placed in KTEN’s public inspection file and posted on KTEN’s website.
The information contained in this Report covers the time period ending January 25, 2016 (the “Reporting Period”).
Attachments 1 through 3 are intended to provide the information required by the FCC’s EEO Rule. Attachments 1 and 2 contain the following information for each full-time vacancy:
* The recruitment source(s) used to fill each vacancy, identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;
* The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy;
* The total number of persons interviewed for each full-time vacancy; and,
* The total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source used in connection with each vacancy.
Attachment 3 contains a list and brief description of outreach initiatives undertaken pursuant to the FCC’s EEO Rule during the Reporting Period.
Questions concerning this Report should be directed to Tiffany Humphrey or Samantha Eastlack, at (804) 672-6565.
* * * * * *
FULL-TIME VACANCY INFORMATION
|
Position Title
|
Total No. Interviewees for the Vacancy
|
Recruitment Source of Hiree
|
Recruitment Sources Utilized (see attached list of sources)
|
Reporter
|
4
|
1
|
1-24, 27
|
Reporter
|
3
|
1
|
1-24
|
Traffic Assistant
|
6
|
1
|
1-24, 28
|
Producer
|
3
|
29
|
1-24, 29
|
Account Executive
|
10
|
1
|
1-24
|
Reporter
|
3
|
29
|
1-24, 29
|
Reporter
|
3
|
1
|
1-24
|
Master Control Operator
|
3
|
2
|
1-24
|
Weekend Weather Anchor
|
2
|
1
|
1-24
|
Weekend Sports
|
4
|
2
|
1-24, 27
|
Reporter
|
2
|
29
|
1-24, 29
|
Account Executive
|
8
|
1
|
1-25
|
Account Executive
|
3
|
2
|
1-24, 27
|
PA Director
|
3
|
1
|
1-24, 28
|
Master Control Operator
|
3
|
30
|
1-24, 30
|
Sports Director
|
*Internal Promotion
|
*Internal Promotion
|
*Internal Promotion
|
Weekend Sports
|
3
|
1
|
1-24
|
News Reporter
|
3
|
1
|
1-24
Total number of persons interviewed during the Reporting Period: 66.
ATTACHMENT 2
RECRUITMENT SOURCE INFORMATION
|
Recruitment Source (see attached list)
|
Total Number of Interviewees from Source*
|
Did Source Request Notice of Job Openings?
|
1
|
37
|
No
|
2
|
17
|
No
|
3
|
4
|
No
|
4
|
0
|
Yes
|
5
|
0
|
No
|
6
|
0
|
No
|
7
|
0
|
No
|
8
|
0
|
No
|
9
|
0
|
No
|
10
|
0
|
No
|
11
|
0
|
No
|
12
|
0
|
No
|
13
|
0
|
Yes
|
14
|
0
|
Yes
|
15
|
0
|
No
|
16
|
0
|
No
|
17
|
0
|
Yes
|
18
|
0
|
Yes
|
19
|
0
|
Yes
|
20
|
0
|
Yes
|
21
|
0
|
Yes
|
22
|
0
|
No
|
23
|
0
|
No
|
24
|
0
|
No
|
25
|
0
|
No
|
26
|
0
|
No
|
27
|
3
|
No
|
28
|
1
|
No
|
29
|
3
|
No
|
30
|
1
|
No
* Note: The above table reflects information for the 66 interviewees who provided referral source information.
RECRUITMENT SOURCES
Source
ATTACHMENT 3
MENU OPTION ACTIVITIES
KTEN-TV has engaged in the following outreach activities during the period covered by this Report:
|
Activity Classification*
|
Type of Activity
|
Brief Description
|
8.
|
Establishment of training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for higher positions
|
On September 14-18 2015, station management, and sales staff were trained on using WideOrbit Traffic System. Follow up training was done on October 20-28, 2015.Training was done in areas such as order entry, inventory reporting, sales reporting and financial reporting. Training was also done on billing and accounting.
The sales staff also participated in a sales webinar through a media partner on New Marketing Nuggets to Instantly Increase Advertiser Interest and Sales on December 8, 2015.
|
6.
|
Participation in job banks, Internet programs, and other programs designed to promote outreach generally (i.e., outreach that is not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies)
|
KTEN created and aired announcements that encouraged viewers interested in pursuing a radio and/or a television career to utilize the websites of the Texas Association of Broadcasters and Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters to learn of employment opportunities at member stations. These announcements ran throughout the year on KTEN.
KTEN also provided a link from our website (Job Opportunities page) to the Oklahoma and Texas Association’s website/job banks.
Job Opportunities at the stations are also posted on the Oklahoma and Texas Association job banks.
|
10.
|
Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting
|
On February 25, 2015 station management attended the Journalism, Media, Design, and Communication Job Fair at the University of North Texas. The job fair was located in Denton, TX and was attended by the Director of Station Operations and the News Director.
* For “Activity Classification”, use “1” through “16” in accordance with attached list.
Menu Option Classifications
1. Participation in at least four job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility in making hiring decisions;
2. Hosting of at least one job fair;
3. Co-sponsoring of at least one job fair with organizations in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation by women and minorities;
4. Participation in at least four events, including conventions, career days, workshops, and similar activities, sponsored by organizations representing groups present in the community interested in broadcast employment issues;
5. Establishment of an internship program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment;
6. Participation in job banks, Internet programs, and other programs designed to promote outreach generally (i.e., outreach that is not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies);
7. Participation in scholarship programs designed to assist students interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting;
8. Establishment of training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for higher level positions;
9. Establishment of a mentoring program for station personnel;
10. Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting;
11. Sponsorship of at least two events in the community designed to inform and educate members of the public about employment opportunities in broadcasting;
12. Listing of each upper-level category opening in a job bank or newsletter of media trade groups whose membership includes substantial participation by women and minorities;
13. Provision of assistance to unaffiliated non-profit entities in the maintenance of web sites that provide counseling on the process of searching for broadcast employment and/or other career development assistance pertinent to broadcasting;
14.Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination;
15. Provision of training to personnel of unaffiliated non-profit organizations interested in broadcast employment opportunities that would
enable them to better refer job candidates for broadcast positions;
16. Participation in other activities designed by the station reasonably calculated to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcasting to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such opportunities.