KTEN EEO Information

EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

FOR

KTEN-TV

This EEO Public File Report

February 1, 2015 to January 25, 2016

EEO Annual Public File Report

KTEN-TV

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report is to comply with Section 73.2080 (c)(6) of the Federal Communications Commission’s EEO Rule. This Report has been prepared on behalf of KTEN. This Report will be placed in KTEN’s public inspection file and posted on KTEN’s website.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period ending January 25, 2016 (the “Reporting Period”).

Attachments 1 through 3 are intended to provide the information required by the FCC’s EEO Rule. Attachments 1 and 2 contain the following information for each full-time vacancy:

* The recruitment source(s) used to fill each vacancy, identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

* The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy;

* The total number of persons interviewed for each full-time vacancy; and,

* The total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source used in connection with each vacancy.

Attachment 3 contains a list and brief description of outreach initiatives undertaken pursuant to the FCC’s EEO Rule during the Reporting Period.

Questions concerning this Report should be directed to Tiffany Humphrey or Samantha Eastlack, at (804) 672-6565.

* * * * * *

ATTACHMENT 1

FULL-TIME VACANCY INFORMATION

Position Title Total No. Interviewees for the Vacancy Recruitment Source of Hiree Recruitment Sources Utilized (see attached list of sources) Reporter 4 1 1-24, 27 Reporter 3 1 1-24 Traffic Assistant 6 1 1-24, 28 Producer 3 29 1-24, 29 Account Executive 10 1 1-24 Reporter 3 29 1-24, 29 Reporter 3 1 1-24 Master Control Operator 3 2 1-24 Weekend Weather Anchor 2 1 1-24 Weekend Sports 4 2 1-24, 27 Reporter 2 29 1-24, 29 Account Executive 8 1 1-25 Account Executive 3 2 1-24, 27 PA Director 3 1 1-24, 28 Master Control Operator 3 30 1-24, 30 Sports Director *Internal Promotion *Internal Promotion *Internal Promotion Weekend Sports 3 1 1-24 News Reporter 3 1 1-24

Total number of persons interviewed during the Reporting Period: 66.

ATTACHMENT 2

RECRUITMENT SOURCE INFORMATION

Recruitment Source (see attached list) Total Number of Interviewees from Source* Did Source Request Notice of Job Openings? 1 37 No 2 17 No 3 4 No 4 0 Yes 5 0 No 6 0 No 7 0 No 8 0 No 9 0 No 10 0 No 11 0 No 12 0 No 13 0 Yes 14 0 Yes 15 0 No 16 0 No 17 0 Yes 18 0 Yes 19 0 Yes 20 0 Yes 21 0 Yes 22 0 No 23 0 No 24 0 No 25 0 No 26 0 No 27 3 No 28 1 No 29 3 No 30 1 No

* Note: The above table reflects information for the 66 interviewees who provided referral source information.

RECRUITMENT SOURCES

Source

KTEN-TV website, Joel Scarbrough, http://www.kten.com/ Texas Association of Broadcasters, http://www.TAB.org Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters http://www.OABOK.org Industry Websites http://www.TVJobs.com Art Institute of Dallas, 8080 Park Ln #100, Dallas, TX 75231 214-812-1234 Austin College, 900 N. Grand Ave., Sherman, TX 75090-4400 903-813-2247 Cameron University, 2800 West Core, Lawton, OK 73505 580-581-2211 Chickasaw Nation Administration, PO Box 1548, Ada, OK 74821 East Central University, 1100 E 14th St., Ada, OK 74820 580-332-3388 Hispanic Organization, 1167 Scott Hill Road, Pottsboro, TX 75076 Langston University, 701 Sammy Davis Jr Dr., Langston, OK 73050 Northeastern OK A& M, 200 I Street NE, Miami, OK 74354 918-560-6994 NWOSU, 709 Oklahoma 14, Alva, OK 73717 580-327-8599 Oklahoma City Community College, 7777 May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Oklahoma State University, School of Journalism Broadcasting, 206 Paul Miller, Stillwater, OK 74078 Rogers University, 1701 W Will Rodgers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Sherman Business & Professional Women, PO Box 1124, Sherman, TX 75091 Southeastern OK State University, 1405 N 4th Ave, Durant, OK 74701 University of North Texas, PO Box 310589, Denton, TX 76203 University of Oklahoma, 900 Asp Ave #323, Norman, OK 73019 University of Central Oklahoma, 100 N. University Drive Box 196, Edmond, OK 73034 Workforce Texoma, 2415 S Austin Street Ste 105, Denison, TX 75020 University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL 33124 305-284-2211 Denison Business & Professional Women, sundancemedical@hotmail.com Marsha Shock 903-463-4227 Staff Referral 903-465-5836 Internal Company Posting 903-465-5836 Internal Referral 903-465-5836 Craigslist, www.craigslist.com University of North Texas Job Fair, PO Box 310589, Denton, TX 76203 Self-Referral, 903-465-5836

ATTACHMENT 3

MENU OPTION ACTIVITIES

KTEN-TV has engaged in the following outreach activities during the period covered by this Report:

Activity Classification* Type of Activity Brief Description 8. Establishment of training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for higher positions On September 14-18 2015, station management, and sales staff were trained on using WideOrbit Traffic System. Follow up training was done on October 20-28, 2015.Training was done in areas such as order entry, inventory reporting, sales reporting and financial reporting. Training was also done on billing and accounting. The sales staff also participated in a sales webinar through a media partner on New Marketing Nuggets to Instantly Increase Advertiser Interest and Sales on December 8, 2015. 6. Participation in job banks, Internet programs, and other programs designed to promote outreach generally (i.e., outreach that is not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies) KTEN created and aired announcements that encouraged viewers interested in pursuing a radio and/or a television career to utilize the websites of the Texas Association of Broadcasters and Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters to learn of employment opportunities at member stations. These announcements ran throughout the year on KTEN. KTEN also provided a link from our website (Job Opportunities page) to the Oklahoma and Texas Association’s website/job banks. Job Opportunities at the stations are also posted on the Oklahoma and Texas Association job banks. 10. Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting On February 25, 2015 station management attended the Journalism, Media, Design, and Communication Job Fair at the University of North Texas. The job fair was located in Denton, TX and was attended by the Director of Station Operations and the News Director.

* For “Activity Classification”, use “1” through “16” in accordance with attached list.

Menu Option Classifications

1. Participation in at least four job fairs by station personnel who have substantial responsibility in making hiring decisions;

2. Hosting of at least one job fair;

3. Co-sponsoring of at least one job fair with organizations in the business and professional community whose membership includes substantial participation by women and minorities;

4. Participation in at least four events, including conventions, career days, workshops, and similar activities, sponsored by organizations representing groups present in the community interested in broadcast employment issues;

5. Establishment of an internship program designed to assist members of the community to acquire skills needed for broadcast employment;

6. Participation in job banks, Internet programs, and other programs designed to promote outreach generally (i.e., outreach that is not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies);

7. Participation in scholarship programs designed to assist students interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting;

8. Establishment of training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for higher level positions;

9. Establishment of a mentoring program for station personnel;

10. Participation in at least four events or programs sponsored by educational institutions relating to career opportunities in broadcasting;

11. Sponsorship of at least two events in the community designed to inform and educate members of the public about employment opportunities in broadcasting;

12. Listing of each upper-level category opening in a job bank or newsletter of media trade groups whose membership includes substantial participation by women and minorities;

13. Provision of assistance to unaffiliated non-profit entities in the maintenance of web sites that provide counseling on the process of searching for broadcast employment and/or other career development assistance pertinent to broadcasting;

14.Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination;

15. Provision of training to personnel of unaffiliated non-profit organizations interested in broadcast employment opportunities that would

enable them to better refer job candidates for broadcast positions;

16. Participation in other activities designed by the station reasonably calculated to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcasting to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such opportunities.