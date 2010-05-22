The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
The measure needs a three-fourth's majority to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.
Dr. William Wright, 57, is facing three felony charges after being arrested on Monday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said someone opened fire on Kyle Thomas Brown as he drove near his home in Hartshorne on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma -- Oklahoma's Senate passed a bill earlier Wednesday evening to generate money for teacher pay. The bill has multiple different tax hikes to raise $447 million in revenue.
From car wrecks to house fires, plane crashes to medical emergencies... first responders see the worst of the worst.
Dr. William Wright was arrested at Pauls Valley General Hospital on Monday afternoon.
The victim's body was recovered from Sandy Creek near Coleman on Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirmed there was gunfire at what was described as a "large fight" in a residential area of Sherman on Monday evening.
"Obviously, when we have [a murder case] that's from 2006 and it's never been solved ... it's a big deal," Cooke County Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said.
The Chico ISD said four team members were treated for injuries and three were taken to a hospital in Gainesville for a closer look.
Britney Gomez, 26, disappeared in February.
A survey shows 170 school districts out of 264 are planning to close for at least one day next week.
DISH subscribers: KTEN NBC, ABC Texoma and The Texoma CW are currently negotiating a renewal of their agreement for carriage of these channels on the DISH Network satellite system.
The Hutchinson Public Schools of Education approved a new calendar for the 2018-2019 school year on Monday.
Assistant Chief Derrick Jolly said the death was being investigated as a homicide even though no foul play is suspected.
Click here for complete information about how to get in touch with KTEN
News Reporter
