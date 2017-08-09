Denison police chase suspect indicted for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- In March, we told you about a police chase in Denison that ended in a wreck, leaving one man dead.

On Wednesday, the driver of that vehicle was indicted for first degree murder.

The Grayson County District Attorney's office said Carl Duncan of Antlers, Oklahoma, was traveling up to 137 mph on U.S. 75 before crashing the car into a barrier under the Highway 91 overpass and killing his son, who was a passenger.

Duncan, 50, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday morning and he was released on $25,000 bond one day later.

Duncan is facing two counts of murder, including intentionally causing death to an individual and attempt to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life.

"Murder is about as serious as it gets," said First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore. "He's looking at a first degree felony, which carries a range of not less than 5 years or more than 99 years or life. So at this point in time, there's going to have to be some consequences to his actions."