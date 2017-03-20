Denison Chase Ends With One Man Dead Another Critically Injured

DENISON, TX -- One man is dead and another in critical condition, following a high speed chase out of Denison.

It happened just before 8 Sunday evening.

Police say they were originally called to do a welfare check at the Holiday Inn, after the hotel staff informed them two men had been hanging around the parking lot for a few days.

It was during a routine check police say the men took off in their car, and led them on a chase down Highway 75, before crashing into a barrier underneath the Highway 91 overpass.

The driver was flown to a hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

Denison Police are still investigating; no names have yet been released.