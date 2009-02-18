NBC Today News Anchor to Deliver Keynote Address on OKC Bombing Anniversary

From news release:

EMMY AWARD WINNING JOURNALIST TO SPEAK AT NATIONAL MEMORIAL EVENTS

NBC News Veteran to headline National Media Symposium, give keynote at Reflections of Hope Award Dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ann Curry, Emmy-award winning correspondent, Today Show News anchor and Dateline anchor for NBC News, will speak at two events for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on April 19, 2009, the 14th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Curry will speak about Media in Today's Society at the Memorial's annual National Media Symposium at the Memorial's Center for Education & Outreach at 4:30 p.m., April 19. The symposium will be broadcast live on Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR Oklahoma's NewsChannel 4 and will be moderated by KFOR News Anchor Linda Cavanaugh. Curry will also give the keynote address, speaking on the topic of Global Humanitarian Reporting, for the 2009 Reflections of Hope Award Dinner, which will be held at 6 p.m the same day at the Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City.

In the first two weeks following the attacks of September 11, Curry reported live daily from ground zero. She has distinguished herself in global humanitarian reporting, traveling to Sudan multiple times to report on the violence and ethnic cleansing taking place in Darfur and Chad. She also reported on the Israel-Lebanon war, and was one of the only American reporters to file stories on both sides of the conflict from Beruit and Northern Israel.

Curry filed reports on the HIV/AIDS epidemic and women's rights and education in Africa, was the first network news anchor to report from inside the tsunami zone in Southeast Asia, and was also the first network news anchor to report on the humanitarian refugee crisis caused by the genocide in Kosovo. In spring 2008, she broadcast live from the Democratic Republic of the Congo where she reported on the horrific struggles of the women and children from the city of Goma. Curry also talked to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in his first-ever interview with an American news organization.

"Ann Curry's work highlights the humanitarian efforts of so many around the world to end violence, promote tolerance and make lives better in the midst of political upheaval," said Kari Watkins, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum executive director. "We are excited to have her here to share stories of strength and resilience with a community who shares the same qualities."

The National Media Symposium is open to the public, but due to limited seating, tickets are required for admission. Tickets to the Reflections of Hope Award dinner are $168 per person. Call 405.235.3313 or e-mail Toni Clopton for information on reserving tickets to either the National Media Symposium or the Reflections of Hope Award dinner.

The National Media Symposium and Ann Curry's appearance at the Reflections of Hope Award dinner is made possible through the generous support of the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation. The Reflections of Hope Award is made possible through the generous support of the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation.

A full schedule of April 19 events will be released in the coming weeks. The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum was created to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever by the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The Memorial and Museum are dedicated to educating visitors about the impact of violence, informing about events surrounding the bombing, and inspiring hope and healing through lessons learned by those affected.

For more information on the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, call 888.542.HOPE or click here.