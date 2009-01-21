Grayson Co. Democrats Elect New Party Officers

From news release:

The Grayson County Democratic Party Announces the Election of New Party Officers

Sherman -- The Executive Committee of the Grayson County Democratic Party met January 13 for the purpose of electing interim officers to fulfill the remaining terms of Tony Beaverson, County Chair and Fred Lehmann, Treasurer. The newly created positions of Vice-Chair and Secretary were also filled.

In accordance with the Party's operational procedures, the Executive Committee met at the call of the retiring Chair to receive the report of the Nominating Committee. The Executive Committee, comprised of the Party's County Chair & Precinct Chairpersons from throughout the County unanimously accepted the work of the committee, chaired by Glen Johnstone and preceded with the balloting.

Mr. Robert Shannon, retired Sherman firefighter & local businessman took the majority of votes and was declared Interim Chair. Mr. Shannon, who is well known locally for his community and volunteer work, also served as President of the Sherman Firefighter's Union. His work experience and background of reaching out to help others, makes him uniquely qualified to serve as head of the County Democratic Party.

Mr. Shannon noted he is proud to accept the leadership role and carry on the Party's efforts to bring positive change and progress to our county, state and nation.

Additional election results revealed Lander Bethel, Pastor of the Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church as Vice-Chair; Jack G Mealy, Professor of Mathematics at Austin College as Treasurer and Nancy Knapp County Secretary. The newly elected officers are to be sworn in at a ceremony set for 5:30pm Tuesday, January 27, 2009 at Lupe's W.F.T. Restaurant, 129 E. Wall Street, Sherman TX.

Mr. Robert Shannon can be reached at: 903-813-4044; e-mail Robshan1642@cableone.net or Grayson County Democratic Party, Po. Box 2141, Sherman, TX. 75091.

The GCDP meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30p.m.