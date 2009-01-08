Behind the Kitchen Door, 1/8/08

While you were enjoying time off from work or school Grayson County inspectors were busy inspecting restaurants for the New Year. KTEN's Katy Blakey has the latest health reports from Grayson County where several schools are making the grade.

It is back to the books for school kids across the region. Say good-bye to Grandma's holiday goodies and hello to cafeteria food, once again. But don't be too upset kids, looks like the lunchroom staff is doing a good job of providing safe dishes for you to eat.

In Denison, several schools scored high marks on recent inspections. Making the grade among elementary schools includes:

Layne Elementary

Mayes Elementary

Hyde Park Elementary

Houston Elementary

Terrell Elementary

Golden Rule Elementary

For the bigger kids: B. McDaniel Middle School and Denison High received "As" too.

Traveling South, Sherman ISD isn't one to be out done. Among the primary schools:

Washington Elementary

Percy Neblett Elementary

Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center.

Both intermediate schools Dillingham and Piner received "As" and Sherman High School scored the highest mark of an "A" too.

Behind the Kitchen Door, Katy Blakey, KTEN News