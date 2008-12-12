Ways to Save on Car Payments - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

KTEN MoneyWatch Series

Ways to Save on Car Payments

Today another installment of our series focused on saving you money. KTEN's Deeda Payton has tips for lowering your monthly car payments. After researching and speaking with local dealerships, I compiled a list of the most efficient ways to cut down your car payment.

First if you make a larger down payment, the monthly payments will go down. Also buy a less expensive vehicle, or buy a good used car.

You can also save by not buying anything at all, just fix up the vehicle you have.  In many cases, your current car or truck still has lots of good miles and service in it.

 Maybe it needs tires and little fixing up, but it's a lot less expensive than a new car payment.

And ask the company that holds your loan if they have a skip-a-payment program.

Local residents agree. "As long as you keep it in good repair then you are going to have good service and not have to buy a car for a long time or make car payments."

"I find it's better to get a used car" "We look at leasing versus buying form time-to-time to see which is the better alternative, but we usually buy our cars."

"When I want something. I go out and buy it and usually have a really high car payment, so I have not done well buying cars in my lifetime."

Even though Rosemary Windbourne agreed with the tips, she admits she has never been very good at following them.

She along with fellow motorists say their number one tip is to do your homework when it comes to buying or leasing a vehicle. They say shop around and negotiate with car salesmen, especially now with the current economy.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.