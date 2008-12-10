How to Lower Your Electric Bill This Winter - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

How to Lower Your Electric Bill This Winter

We continue our MoneyWatch series on helping you find ways to lower some of your major bills.  Monday we told you how to lower you mortgage payments. Now, how to lower your electric bill. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has tips and spoke to consumers to see what they do to cut costs.

As the temperature continues to drop, electric bills steadily rise.

But residents tell me they work hard to make sure they save as much electricity as possible.     

From kitchen appliances to home lighting just about everything runs on electricity.

OG&E has some tips though to help cut down your costs:

  • If possible use a microwave to cook.
  • It's 75% faster and saves up to 70% of the energy an oven uses.
  • For lighting, add dimmers.  Using half the light in a room cuts your costs in half.

Here are some other ideas from local residents.

Chuck Pulliam says, "I have gas logs in my fire place.  Their the ventless kind so you close the vent off all the heat comes in the house.  It's really helped me."

5-year-old Shawn Johnson says, "My mom tells me to turn the lights off whenever I leave the room."

OG&E recommends:

  • Using a programmable thermostat that automatically lowers the temperature during times that you're gone.
  • Make sure chimney flues are closed when not in use so heat can't escape.
  • Wash clothes in one large load.
  • Washing two loads of clothes uses twice as much energy.     
  • And keep doors shut heat escapes every time a door is opened causing the heater to work harder.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News  