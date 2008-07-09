Staycations:

The Dallas Zoo

You can visit the Dallas Zoo website at www.dallaszoo.com for more information.

So how far away is the Dallas Zoo from you?

Here's a mileage menu:

From Ada it's 169 miles or just over a three-hour drive.

From Ardmore it's 113 miles or about two hours.

From Durant it's 97 miles or an hour and 40 minutes.

And from Sherman it's 67 miles or about or about an hour and 15 minutes.

