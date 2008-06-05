Texoma Medical Center Is Breaking Ground

Thursday morning, Texoma Medical Center, moved one step closer to opening their new hospital in Denison. KTEN's Whitney Allen was on site and has the story.

The $137 million project is set to open in the spring of 2010, and includes a new 8-story facility with 252 beds. With the popluation expected to doulble by 2030, T.M.C. is taking that into consideration and matching those needs. The new facility includes a 12-room operating suite, a 32-bed intensive care unit and a 26-bed emergency room.

Dr. Mackey Watkins, The CEO for Texoma Medical explains how the new hospital will help Denison. Dr. Watkins says, "The facility should serve people up to five decades. They chose the site because, of the accibility and the visibility." He goes on to say what the hospital will feature.