Apply for Coupon for DTV Converter Box

DTV Transition and the Coupon Program
What is the digital television transition?
At midnight on
February 17, 2009 (EXTENDED TO: June 12th, 2009), all full-power television stations in the United States will stop broadcasting in analog and switch to 100% digital broadcasting. Digital broadcasting promises to provide a clearer picture and more programming options and will free up airwaves for use by emergency responders.
What is the TV Converter Box Coupon Program?
Congress created the TV Converter Box Coupon Program for households wishing to keep using their analog TV sets after June 12th, 2009. The Program allows U.S. households to obtain up to two coupons, each worth $40, that can be applied toward the cost of eligible converter boxes.
A TV connected to cable, satellite or other pay TV service does not require a TV converter box from this program.Consumers have a variety of options. Options to explore include:
