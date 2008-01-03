Apply for Coupon for DTV Converter Box

DTV Transition and the Coupon Program

What is the digital television transition?

At midnight on February 17, 2009 (EXTENDED TO: June 12th, 2009), all full-power television stations in the United States will stop broadcasting in analog and switch to 100% digital broadcasting. Digital broadcasting promises to provide a clearer picture and more programming options and will free up airwaves for use by emergency responders.

What is the TV Converter Box Coupon Program?

Congress created the TV Converter Box Coupon Program for households wishing to keep using their analog TV sets after June 12th, 2009. The Program allows U.S. households to obtain up to two coupons, each worth $40, that can be applied toward the cost of eligible converter boxes.

A TV connected to cable, satellite or other pay TV service does not require a TV converter box from this program.

Consumers have a variety of options. Options to explore include

Keep your existing analog TV and purchase a TV converter box. A converter box plugs into your TV and will keep it working after June 12th, 2009, or Connect to cable, satellite or other pay service, or Purchase a television with a digital tuner.

Click here to apply for TV Converter Box COUPON