We wanted to introduce you to the lucky winner of the Texoma CW's "CW VW."

Amy Eddins from Dension was the lucky winner.

Eddins is a nurse at a local hospital. She says she her kids will have some fun with the van.

"Well, I'm excited. I'm sure my kids will be a little bit more exited than I am. It's a little bit more their speed. They'll have a good time with it," said Eddins.

Congratulations to her!