Can anyone do dialysis at home?

If you are a highly motivated dialysis patient who wants to maintain an active lifestyle and take greater responsibility for your care, then home dialysis might be a good treatment option for you. You and your doctor will decide if home dialysis is right for you. Together, you'll discuss the quality of life benefits as well as any medical risks. Naturally, your doctor will use his or her judgment to determine whether you are a good candidate for dialysis at home and guide your decision based on your individual needs.
Are you a good candidate for home dialysis?
There are some basic requirements for anyone considering dialysis at home:
Can you perform dialysis at home without assistance?
There are multiple home dialysis treatment options. Many patients perform peritoneal dialysis at home with no assistance. In general, most home hemodialysis patients like to have a dialysis partner who can assist them with their treatments. This can be a spouse, parent, child, professional caregiver, or other responsible individual who can be relied upon to provide support.
Is dialysis at home more expensive than in-center treatment?
Home dialysis treatment has similar costs as in-center treatment. Medicare and most private insurance plans provide coverage for home hemodialysis for qualified patients.
How can you get more information?
For more information, you can call (800) 244-0582 to start talking to a DaVita at Home specialist about your treatment options. Learn more about the DaVita at Home program
