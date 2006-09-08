Our Innovative Consumer Programs

|
We have pioneered unique and exclusive consumer programs not offered by other agents.
BUYER PROFILE SYSTEM
Our One-of-a-kind Buyer Profile System gives buyers priority access to hot new listings that match their home buying criteria.
How Does It Help You?
You'll Receive Superior Results
|Testimonials
|"Other Realtors we interviewed told us we would never get anywhere close to full asking price for our home, and that if we listed it for what we wanted to, it would sit on the market indefinitely. Luckily, I hired The Michael Reese Team and they had our home sold in less than two weeks for almost full price. More...
|"Michael sold my home for top dollar after other agents had failed to sell it. From the very beginning we had more showings than ever, and our price was the same as it was when we were listed with other agents. Michael's team was so responsive to my needs as a seller, and they were great about keeping in touch with me and giving me feedback. More...
|"As a real estate investor, it is crucial for me to have a honest, knowledgeable, reliable, and efficient team of individuals representing me for all my real estate needs. From buying, selling, and renting homes, the Michael Reese Team from Keller Williams goes above and beyond the call of duty to make it happen! More...