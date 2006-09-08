Internet Facts & Figures - The Power to Feature and Sell Your Home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

The Importance of Online Marketing

  • Homebuyers use the Internet to search for a home more than any other media.
  • Homebuyers say the two most important features are photos and detailed descriptions.
  • More and more often, homebuyers are finding the home they eventually buy online.
  • Most agents market to get new home sellers

    • We market to sell the homes of our current home sellers
  • Most agents do personal promotion about themselves

    • We do personal marketing about our current listings.

    Your Home Deserves Featured Marketing on the MLS, Realtor.com, and More.

    How We Set Ourselves Apart On The Internet

    Why We Feature Our Properties Online

           

    Tracking Traffic to Your Home

    We can actually show you how often your home was "shown" online.

