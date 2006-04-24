John S. Sciortino, DPM, FACFAS

Dr. John Sciortino has enjoyed private practice since 1984. He is married with three children and is the founder of North Texas Foot Care Associates. His training includes a multiyear residency specifically focused on foot and ankle surgery.



He has served as a clinical instructor for Department of Surgery, University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and as an oral examiner for the American Board of Podiatric Surgery in Chicago, Illinois.



Dr. Sciortino is an active member of a large local hospital system and enjoys interaction with the many specialties that cover the expansive North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area.



On the personal side, he enjoys working outdoors, classic automobiles, and being with his wife and children, especially during one of the many sporting events in which the children participate.

Curriculum Vitae GENERAL

Married with three children EDUCATION

State University of New York

Farmingdale, New York

1974 - 1976



C.W. Post University

Greenvale, New York

1976 - 1978



New York College of Podiatric Medicine

New York, New York

1978 - 1982 POSTGRADUATE TRAINING Resident in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Veterans Administration Medical Center

West Haven, Connecticut

1982 - 1983



Chief Resident in Podiatric Surgery

Veterans Administration Medical Center

West Haven, Connecticut

1983 - 1984



Rotating Resident Department of Surgery

United States Coast Guard Academy

New London, Connecticut

1982 - 1984



Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery

Milford Hospital

Milford, Connecticut

1982 - 1984



Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery

Hospital of St. Raphael

New Haven, Connecticut

1982 - 1984



Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery

St. Mary's Hospital

Waterbury, Connecticut

1982 - 1984 APPOINTMENTS Assistant Clinical Instructor

Department of Surgery

University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

1982 - 1983



Clinical Instructor

Department of Surgery

University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

1983 - 1984



Oral Examiner

American Board of Podiatric Surgery

1995



Surgery Department Chairman

Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

Sherman, Texas

1999 - 20000



Medical Staff President Elect

Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

Sherman, Texas

2000 - 2001



Medical Staff President

Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

Sherman, Texas

2001 - 2002 HOSPITAL AFFILIATIONS Wilson N. Jones Medical Center

Active Staff/Surgical Staff

500 N. Highland

Sherman, Texas 75092

1984 - Present



The Center for Ambulatory Surgery

Surgical Staff

300 N. Highland

Sherman, Texas 75092

1995 - Present



Northeast Medical Center

Active Consulting Staff

504 Lipscomb

Bonham, Texas 75418

1997 - Present



Heritage Park Surgery Center

Active Surgical Staff

3603 Sara Swamy Dr.

Sherman, Texas 75090

2005-Present LICENSING Doctor of Podiatric Medicine

1982 CERTIFICATION

American Board of Podiatric Surgery

Diplomate, Board Certified

Foot and Ankle Surgery

1990 - Present PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Surgery

1990 - Present



Fellow, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons

1987 - Present



American Podiatric Medical Association

1984 - Present



Texas Podiatric Medical Association

1984 - Present



American Public Health Association

1995 - Present



Fellow, American Professional Wound Care Association

2003 - Present



