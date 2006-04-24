John S. Sciortino, DPM, FACFAS

Dr. John Sciortino
Dr. John Sciortino has enjoyed private practice since 1984. He is married with three children and is the founder of North Texas Foot Care Associates. His training includes a multiyear residency specifically focused on foot and ankle surgery.
He has served as a clinical instructor for Department of Surgery, University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and as an oral examiner for the American Board of Podiatric Surgery in Chicago, Illinois.
Dr. Sciortino is an active member of a large local hospital system and enjoys interaction with the many specialties that cover the expansive North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area.
On the personal side, he enjoys working outdoors, classic automobiles, and being with his wife and children, especially during one of the many sporting events in which the children participate.
|
|Curriculum Vitae
|GENERAL
|
|
Married with three children
|EDUCATION
|
|
State University of New York
Farmingdale, New York
1974 - 1976
C.W. Post University
Greenvale, New York
1976 - 1978
New York College of Podiatric Medicine
New York, New York
1978 - 1982
|POSTGRADUATE TRAINING
|
|
Resident in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Veterans Administration Medical Center
West Haven, Connecticut
1982 - 1983
Chief Resident in Podiatric Surgery
Veterans Administration Medical Center
West Haven, Connecticut
1983 - 1984
Rotating Resident Department of Surgery
United States Coast Guard Academy
New London, Connecticut
1982 - 1984
Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery
Milford Hospital
Milford, Connecticut
1982 - 1984
Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery
Hospital of St. Raphael
New Haven, Connecticut
1982 - 1984
Rotating Resident Department of Podiatric Surgery
St. Mary's Hospital
Waterbury, Connecticut
1982 - 1984
|APPOINTMENTS
|
|
Assistant Clinical Instructor
Department of Surgery
University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
1982 - 1983
Clinical Instructor
Department of Surgery
University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
1983 - 1984
Oral Examiner
American Board of Podiatric Surgery
1995
Surgery Department Chairman
Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
Sherman, Texas
1999 - 20000
Medical Staff President Elect
Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
Sherman, Texas
2000 - 2001
Medical Staff President
Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
Sherman, Texas
2001 - 2002
|HOSPITAL AFFILIATIONS
|
|
Wilson N. Jones Medical Center
Active Staff/Surgical Staff
500 N. Highland
Sherman, Texas 75092
1984 - Present
The Center for Ambulatory Surgery
Surgical Staff
300 N. Highland
Sherman, Texas 75092
1995 - Present
Northeast Medical Center
Active Consulting Staff
504 Lipscomb
Bonham, Texas 75418
1997 - Present
Heritage Park Surgery Center
Active Surgical Staff
3603 Sara Swamy Dr.
Sherman, Texas 75090
2005-Present
|LICENSING
|
|
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
1982
|CERTIFICATION
|
|
American Board of Podiatric Surgery
Diplomate, Board Certified
Foot and Ankle Surgery
1990 - Present
|PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS
|
|Diplomate, American Board of Podiatric Surgery
1990 - Present
Fellow, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
1987 - Present
American Podiatric Medical Association
1984 - Present
Texas Podiatric Medical Association
1984 - Present
American Public Health Association
1995 - Present
Fellow, American Professional Wound Care Association
2003 - Present
|