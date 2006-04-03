KTEN Owner, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Announces Affiliation Deals with CW Network

April 4, 2006

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Lockwood Broadcast Group Announces Affiliation Deals with CW Network

Dave Hanna President of the Lockwood Broadcast Group and former President of the UPN Affiliate Board of Governors announced today the successful completion of affiliation agreements with the CW Network for the group’s three stations. The group station deal includes stations WUPV Richmond Virginia and WHDF Huntsville Alabama . KTEN DT in the Sherman Ada Ardmore DMA will launch as part of the CW 100 plus group.

“We believe strongly in the new CW Network and look forward to becoming part of this exciting new joint venture,” said Hanna about the two former UPN affiliates.

KTEN – DT will join the new CW Hundred Plus Group at launch. KTEN will complete upgrades to full digital power late this spring in preparation for the September launch date of the CW.

“We are very pleased to bring the CW Network to Texoma this fall - with resources such as news and weather from KTEN we are confident that viewers will gain a valuable new entertainment and news outlet.”

The CW Network is set to launch this fall.