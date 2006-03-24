Our History

Murray State College was established in accordance with an Act of the first legislature, approved May 20, 1908, which provided for "the establishment and maintenance of agriculture schools of secondary grade in each supreme court judicial district, with a branch agriculture experiment station and short courses in connection therewith."

Location Murray State College is located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the county seat of Johnston County and originally founded as the capital of the Chickasaw Nation. One of the oldest towns in Oklahoma and rich in a background of historical and cultural associations, Tishomingo has grown as a city of homes, schools and churches.