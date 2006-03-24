Grayson County College, seeking to be a premier regional community college, is committed to providing personal and community development through superior learner-centered educational services.
Affiliation and Accreditation
Grayson County College is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (1866 Southern Lane), Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097: Telephone number 404-679-4501) to award Associate Degrees. Other affiliations and accreditations include the Texas Association of Public Junior Colleges, the National League for Nursing, the Commission on Accreditation of Dental and Dental Auxiliary Education Programs, American Dental Association, The Committee on Allied Health Education and Accreditation of The American Medical Association, The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), and the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The College has also been approved by the Coordinating Board, the Texas College and University System, the Board of Nurse Examiners for the State of Texas and the Board of Vocational Nurse Examiners. The Southern Association accreditation makes possible the transfer of Grayson County College credits not only to Texas colleges and universities, but also to colleges and universities across the nation as well.
Philosophy
Grayson County College, as the community's college, embraces lifelong learning focused on educational, cultural, social, and public service activities designed to tangibly enrich the individual and our community.
Mission
Grayson County College, recognizing its interdependence with various communities, is committed to meeting lifelong learning needs through learner-centered instruction and services that promote economic development and cultural enrichment.
Purpose
The purpose of Grayson County College is to provide:
Technical programs up to two years in length leading to associate degrees or certificates;
Vocational programs leading directly to employment, occupational advancement, or career development;
Freshman and sophomore courses in arts and sciences;
Continuing adult education programs for occupational skills or cultural enrichment;
Developmental education programs designed to fulfill the commitment to an open admissions policy;
A continuing program of counseling and guidance designed to assist students in achieving their individual educational goals;
Work force development programs designed to meet local and statewide needs;
Adult literacy and other basic skills programs for adults;
Such other services as may be prescribed by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board or local governing boards in the best interest of postsecondary education in Texas.
With respect to the admission and education of students; with respect to the availability of student loans, grants, scholarships and job opportunities; with respect to the employment and promotion of teaching and non-teaching personnel; and with respect to the student and faculty activities conducted on the premises owned or occupied by the College, Grayson County College shall not discriminate either in favor of or against any person on account of race, creed, color, sex, national origin, age, religion, or disability.
Statement of Equal Opportunity Policy
With regard to both students and staff, Grayson County College will take positive actions to ensure that all people regardless of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, or handicap are given an opportunity of sharing in the educational, employment, and business activities of the College.
The programs and facilities of the College will be structured on a non-segregated basis.
Special Support Services
The College is committed to meeting the special needs of qualified students. Special services are available to students who are single parents, educationally disadvantaged, disabled, enrolled in non-traditional programs or have limited English proficiently. Some of the agencies that work with the College and its students through this program are the JTPA, Texas Rehabilitation Commission, Commissions for the Deaf and the Blind, Texas Department of Human Resources, and others.
Prior request for special services is needed in order for the College to provide appropriate accommodation. New students with special needs are encouraged to contact the office at least one month prior to registration. The College makes the following services available to qualified students: tutoring, note taking, sign-language interpreting, special testing conditions, taped textbooks, scribes, special/modified equipment, mobility assistance, and other services as needed.
Students are advised to contact the Coordinator of Support Services in the Counseling Center and provide necessary documentation.
Declaración Sobre el Plan de Acción de Igualidad de Oportunidad
Respecto a la admisión y de la educación de los alumnos, respecto a la utilidad de préstamos, dones, becas y oportunidades de trabajo para los alumnos; respecto al empleo y a la promoción del cuerpo de empleados sea profesores o cualquier empleado; y respecto a las actividades de profesores o de alumnos que toman lugar en los terrenos ocupados por Grayson County College, dicho College no discriminará ni en favor ni en contra de cualquier persona a causa de su raza, creencia, color, sexo, origen nacional, edad, religión o inhabilidad.
Respecto a alumnos y empleados, Grayson County College tomará acciones positivas para asegurar que cada individuo, indiferente a raza, creencia, color, religión origen nacional, edad, sexo, o impedimento tenga la oportunidad de participar en las actividades de educación, empleo, y negocios de dicho College.
Se formularán los programas y las facilidades del College en una bases sin segregación.
Family Rights & Privacy Act
In compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, Federal Law 93-380, information classified as "Directory Information" may be released to the general public without the consent of the student. Directory information is defined as:
A student may request that all or any part of the directory information be withheld from the public by making written request to the Registrar's office during the first 12 days of class of a fall or spring semester or during the first four days of a summer session. If no request is filed, information will be released upon inquiry.
- Student name Student address Telephone listing Dates of attendance Most recent previous educational institution attended
- Other information including major field of study and degrees and awards received.
Directory information is the only part of a student record that may be released without consent of the student. No transcript or inquiries concerning an academic record will be released under any circumstances without consent of the student specifying the information to be released.