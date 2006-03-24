Grayson County College, seeking to be a premier regional community college, is committed to providing personal and community development through superior learner-centered educational services.



Affiliation and Accreditation

Grayson County College is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (1866 Southern Lane), Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097: Telephone number 404-679-4501) to award Associate Degrees. Other affiliations and accreditations include the Texas Association of Public Junior Colleges, the National League for Nursing, the Commission on Accreditation of Dental and Dental Auxiliary Education Programs, American Dental Association, The Committee on Allied Health Education and Accreditation of The American Medical Association, The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), and the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The College has also been approved by the Coordinating Board, the Texas College and University System, the Board of Nurse Examiners for the State of Texas and the Board of Vocational Nurse Examiners. The Southern Association accreditation makes possible the transfer of Grayson County College credits not only to Texas colleges and universities, but also to colleges and universities across the nation as well.



Philosophy

Grayson County College, as the community's college, embraces lifelong learning focused on educational, cultural, social, and public service activities designed to tangibly enrich the individual and our community.



Mission

Grayson County College, recognizing its interdependence with various communities, is committed to meeting lifelong learning needs through learner-centered instruction and services that promote economic development and cultural enrichment.



Purpose

The purpose of Grayson County College is to provide:

Technical programs up to two years in length leading to associate degrees or certificates; Vocational programs leading directly to employment, occupational advancement, or career development; Freshman and sophomore courses in arts and sciences; Continuing adult education programs for occupational skills or cultural enrichment; Developmental education programs designed to fulfill the commitment to an open admissions policy; A continuing program of counseling and guidance designed to assist students in achieving their individual educational goals; Work force development programs designed to meet local and statewide needs; Adult literacy and other basic skills programs for adults; and Such other services as may be prescribed by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board or local governing boards in the best interest of postsecondary education in Texas.

With respect to the admission and education of students; with respect to the availability of student loans, grants, scholarships and job opportunities; with respect to the employment and promotion of teaching and non-teaching personnel; and with respect to the student and faculty activities conducted on the premises owned or occupied by the College, Grayson County College shall not discriminate either in favor of or against any person on account of race, creed, color, sex, national origin, age, religion, or disability.



Statement of Equal Opportunity Policy

With regard to both students and staff, Grayson County College will take positive actions to ensure that all people regardless of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, age, sex, or handicap are given an opportunity of sharing in the educational, employment, and business activities of the College.

The programs and facilities of the College will be structured on a non-segregated basis.

