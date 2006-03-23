Durant, Oklahoma

Durant History, from Durant.org :

Durant is located in south-central Oklahoma only ten miles from Lake Texoma, one of the largest man-made lakes in the United States. We are a progressive community with a thriving, diversified local economy. Durant is a beautiful city with a large number of magnolia trees lining the streets and on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus. Durant has officially been recognized by the Oklahoma State Legislature as the Magnolia Capital of Oklahoma. The annual Magnolia Festival is the weekend following Memorial Day and is attended by tens of thousands of people each year and has a wide variety of family-oriented activities.

Durant is the home of Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU) which offers 47 Bachelor degree programs and 7 Master degree programs. The Shakespearean Festival and local SOSU drama productions provide a cultural experience that is unusual for a city of our size. The SOSU Aviation Department was one of the first in the country and is recognized as a leader in aviation.

Durant is home of the headquarters of the Choctaw Nation, the third largest Indian tribe in the United States. Durant citizens are extremely proud of our Native American heritage. Durant has an ample water supply, excellent city services, and a public school system among the top school systems in Oklahoma. The Kiamichi Skills Training Center, Rural Enterprises, Inc., and the Southern Oklahoma Development Association also call Durant home and have a vital role in the economic growth and development of our community.

We think that you will find that Durant is a city with a productive, skilled workforce and is a great place to live, work, and play. If you are visiting Durant or are new to our community, please call on us at the City of Durant to assist you on any matter of concern to you. We hope that you will explore other resources on this website to better inform you about our community.