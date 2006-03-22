Denison History, from City of Denison Home Page :

Denison, Texas is located in northeastern Grayson County on U.S. Highway 75, just 75 miles north of Dallas and 4 miles south of the Texas/Oklahoma border. State Highway 120 passes through Denison from east to west, and State Highway 84 borders northern Denison, providing direct access to Lake Texoma, the twelfth largest man-made lake in the U.S. The residents enjoy a gently rolling and wooded terrain which stretches northward to the shores of Lake Texoma and the Red River.

Grayson County is the 29th largest of 254 counties in Texas with a 1997 estimated population of just over 100,000. Sherman is the county seat of Grayson county while Denison, located adjacent, is the next largest city. Grayson County consists of 940 square miles with a population density of 106 residents per square mile. Denison consists of 23.2 square miles.

Founded in 1872, the city of Denison was named after Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad (M-K-T) Vice-President, George Denison. Today, M-K-T, better known as the Katy Railroad, has merged with Union Pacific. From its beginning the railroad has been an important part of the city. During the 1940's, the Denison economy was strongly impacted by the establishment of Perrin Air Force Base. Today, the base is under the control of Grayson County and serves Denison as a viable private airport and industrial park.