Ada, Oklahoma

Ada History, from official city of Ada, OK website:

Ada is a progressive, quality-oriented community located in the rolling hills of southeastern Oklahoma. It was incorporated as a city in 1901 and it currently has a population of close to 16,000 people. Ada is a unique place, and one of Oklahoma's premier cities. Ada is big enough to offer big city amenities, such as a four-year university and a thriving business community. Yet it's small enough to be cozy, providing a safe place to raise a family.

The people who live in Ada are its greatest resource. Newcomers are quickly welcomed into the Ada community, which thrives on the close-knit bonds of its residents. The spirit of friendship is very strong. "When I talk about the assets of Ada, I always start with the people," said City Manager David Hathcoat. "The citizens of Ada are the finest anywhere around. They are always available to help."

 