Meet Dr. Papaila

Dr. Papaila is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Papaila is also a fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and a member of the Lipoplasty Society and the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.

Dr. Papaila is experienced in both the art and the science of plastic surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas and completed seven years of internships and residencies in both general surgery and plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Indiana University Medical Center. Dr. Papaila has practiced in Sherman since 1991.



Curriculum Vita

College: Texas A & M University, Bioengineering, B.S., 1976-1980, Summa Cum Laude



Medical School: Southwestern Medical School, 1980-1984

Surgical Internships, Residencies: Indiana University School of Medicine, General Surgery Residency and Plastic Surgery Residency, 1984-1991



Board Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery



Professional organizations: Fellow American College of Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Texas Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Medical Association, Society of Laser and Endoscopic Surgery

Surgery Center, Hospital Affiliations: Texoma Valley Surgery Center (on site licensed surgery center), Wilson N. Jones Hospital (active staff), Texoma Medical Center (courtesy staff)

Family: Happily married with three children



Interests: Family, Playing and Composing Music, Tennis, Bicycling