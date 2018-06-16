Three killed in Johnston County highway crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- Three people were killed and two others were seriously hurt when two vehicles collided at a Johnston County intersection early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Richard Pitmon, 20, of Mill Creek, was headed east on State Highway 7 when it collided with a Lincoln Navigator just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Ten Acre Rock Road, 5 miles southeast of Mill Creek.

Pitmon was pronounced dead at the scene as were two passengers in the Navigator: Vernon Muniz, 46, of Tishomingo and Skye Wyrick, 30, of Tishomingo, troopers said.

Nineteen-year-old Krysta Muniz of Tishomingo, who was driving the Lincoln, was seriously injured, as was another passenger, Jessica Wilson of Tishomingo.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. DPS said Pitmon was not wearing a seat belt; it was not clear if the driver and passengers in the SUV were using restraints at the time of the crash.