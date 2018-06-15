Six-year-old Hugo girl gives back after health crisis

HUGO, Okla. ---They say big things come in the small packages.

For six-year-old Brinley Williams, hospitals are a second home, and her doctors and nurses are a part of her family.

When Brinley was born, doctors found she had extra fluid in her kidneys and kidney reflux. She needed a blood transfusion when she was just 10 months old and regular hospital visits have been required ever since.

"That journey was the scariest for us, the unknown," said Brinley's mother, Kristen Williams.

That fear was taken away by the staff at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis in Tulsa, who went above and beyond in caring for Brinley, even giving her an American Girl doll.

"It was probably a month later and she said, 'I want to give back to the hospital tenfold,' Williams recalled. "I remember thinking: 'How can we make this a reality for her?'"

Brinley decided she wanted to provide dolls to other young patients. She raised more than $400 by setting up a lemonade stand, but that wasn't enough for her.

"She was so excited, but in a very serious way came up to me and said, 'Mom, that's not tenfold,'" Williams said.

So Brinley then raised more than $1,500 waiting on tables at a local restaurant. That let her purchase 15 dolls, and she's planning to give them all to hospital patients like her, calling it "Brinley's American Girl Project."

"I just want to put a smile on those kids' faces," Brinley said. "I want them to be blessed the way I've been blessed."

She doesn't stop there; Brinley has demonstrated her support and love to local law enforcement and firefighters, and when she grows up she wants to be doctor and help others -- just like they helped her.

"She's just a miracle," her mom said. "To see the pain that she's been through and to come out to make it a positive, it just blesses our hearts."

"I just want to say: Be brave; be confident; and just be yourself," Brinley said.