Pottsboro ISD to mandate drug tests for extracurricular activities

Pottsboro ISD student athletes and other participants in extracurricular activities will be subjected to drug testing. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Starting this fall, the Pottsboro Independent School District will implement mandatory drug testing for students who participate in extracurricular activities.

The district said it will hold mandatory informational meetings on June 19 and July 24 to discuss the new policy with parents and students.

In a Facebook post, Assistant Superintendent Josh Recer said students in grades seven through 12 will be required to take a drug test before they can participate in any extra-curricular activities. The test will also be required for students who wish to drive their own vehicles on campus.

"Hopefully it will have a very positive effect on the entire school system," parent Hoot Harr said.

The drug tests are scheduled for July 31 and August 2.

"If you're going to do athletics and stuff, you need to be tested," said Paul Kimberlan, the father of a Pottsboro student.

Denison ISD already has a similar drug testing policy in place, but Sherman ISD doesn't.

Complete information is available in the letter to parents and students reproduced below: