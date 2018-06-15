Pottsboro ISD to mandate drug tests for extracurricular activiti - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pottsboro ISD to mandate drug tests for extracurricular activities

Posted: Updated:
Pottsboro ISD student athletes and other participants in extracurricular activities will be subjected to drug testing. (KTEN) Pottsboro ISD student athletes and other participants in extracurricular activities will be subjected to drug testing. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Starting this fall, the Pottsboro Independent School District will implement mandatory drug testing for students who participate in extracurricular activities.

The district said it will hold mandatory informational meetings on June 19 and July 24 to discuss the new policy with parents and students.

In a Facebook post, Assistant Superintendent Josh Recer said students in grades seven through 12 will be required to take a drug test before they can participate in any extra-curricular activities. The test will also be required for students who wish to drive their own vehicles on campus.

"Hopefully it will have a very positive effect on the entire school system," parent Hoot Harr said.

The drug tests are scheduled for July 31 and August 2. 

"If you're going to do athletics and stuff, you need to be tested," said Paul Kimberlan, the father of a Pottsboro student.

Denison ISD already has a similar drug testing policy in place, but Sherman ISD doesn't.

Complete information is available in the letter to parents and students reproduced below:

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.