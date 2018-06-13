Sherman ISD considers staggered start times

Sherman ISD says staggered start times will help the district better utilize its bus fleet. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman public school students in 7th through 12th grades could be getting an extra hour of sleep starting this fall.

Administrators are considering staggering class start times. Under the proposal now under consideration:

Elementary schools would start at 7:35 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Secondary schools would start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

"I kind of have mixed feelings about it," said 11th grader Ryan Ortiz. "You get to sleep in more, but then you have the end of the day. There's not too much to do, but I mean, it's something new."

Parent Dterrus Goree predicts the revised start times will be a hit in his household.

"I know my kids will like it because of the later schedule," he said. "Even though they'll be in school a little longer, it's still helping them get a little more sleep."

But some older students are responsible for picking up their younger siblings. The schedule shift would mean they could no longer do that.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said the district is taking that into consideration.

"Setting up potentially some after-school programs for elementary students, also working at the beginning of the day with receiving the secondary students earlier in the morning so that we can cut out on some inconveniences," he said.

The Sherman Independent School District says this staggered start would reduce the amount of time students have to wait for a bus. It would also keep younger students from having to ride the bus with older students.

As a bonus, the district could save nearly $300,000.

But administrators are keen to get more input from students and parents before making the switch.

"Any kind of challenges that we hear from families, we want to try to find out a solution to that," Bennett said.

Sherman ISD plans to announce its decision in the next few weeks.

Sherman ISD Tiered Transportation and Staggered School Start Times Report