THSBCA Announces All-State Teams

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for efforts during the past season. Locals on the teams include:

5A

Wilson Kirkbride, Denison - 1ST Team 2B

3A

Hunter Watson, Pottsboro - SS (4A-2A North All-Star Team)

Hayden Kent, Pottsboro - 1ST Team 1B

Coby Langford, Pottsboro - 2ND Team P

Neal Taylor, Whitewright - 2ND Team OF

Scout Sanders, Whitesboro - 3RD Team 3B

Weston Hickman, Whitesboro - 3RD Team OF

2A

Chance Morse, Bells - 2ND Team 1B

Stephen Hinds, Bells - 2ND Team 2B

Hunter Hawthorne, Bells - 3RD Team P