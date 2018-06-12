THSBCA Announces All-State Teams

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for efforts during the past season. Locals on the teams include:
5A
Wilson Kirkbride, Denison - 1ST Team 2B
3A
Hunter Watson, Pottsboro - SS (4A-2A North All-Star Team)
Hayden Kent, Pottsboro - 1ST Team 1B
Coby Langford, Pottsboro - 2ND Team P
Neal Taylor, Whitewright - 2ND Team OF
Scout Sanders, Whitesboro - 3RD Team 3B
Weston Hickman, Whitesboro - 3RD Team OF
2A
Chance Morse, Bells - 2ND Team 1B
Stephen Hinds, Bells - 2ND Team 2B
Hunter Hawthorne, Bells - 3RD Team P
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.