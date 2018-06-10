Employee stabs co-worker at Texas Roadhouse

SHERMAN, TX--- A stabbing outside a Sherman restaurant last night left one man hospitalized.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 11:30 Saturday night.

According to police, two employees got in an argument over a female and they went outside to fight.

The suspect's name is Jose Antonio Gonzales, who had a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg multiple times.

The victim was transported to W-N-J with non life-threatening injuries.

Gonzolas was arrested for aggravated assault of a deadly weapon.



