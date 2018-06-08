Durant spotlights food, music events - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Durant spotlights food, music events

Posted: Updated:
The Kopper Kettle Cook-Off is set for Durant Main Street. (KTEN) The Kopper Kettle Cook-Off is set for Durant Main Street. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- Summertime in Texoma means good cooking and live concerts.

Durant Main Street is kicking off the warm weather months with its annual Boots & BBQ Night Friday, which is a part of the Kopper Kettle Cook-Off on Friday and Saturday.

The cook-off features chefs from all over. They will be judged in four categories and compete for more than $5,000 in prizes.

The event is sponsored by the Kopper Kettle kitchen store.

"They wanted to start years ago a barbeque cook-off, and they are generous enough that the proceeds from the cook-off go to support our holiday décor that is put up by Durant Main Street," said Durant Main Street director Stephanie Gardner. "They are a great supporter of our program, so this is a way to have fun but also give back to downtown."

The Boots & BBQ concert was scheduled to start Friday evening at 6:30 at Market Square. 

