AC's Ramsey to Coach in Congressional Game

SHERMAN, TX. -- From Baker field to Nationals Park, Austin College Baseball coach Mike Ramsey is taking his talents to the nation's capital to coach in this year's Congressional Baseball Game.

"I've always joked that this is my one way to get on to a major league ballpark, is to coach in a game like this," Austin College Baseball Coach Mike Ramsey said."

Ramsey shares TCU ties with Texas Congressman Roger Williams, who invited Ramsey to be an assistant for the Republican team. Ramsey then spent a few days in May at the Nationals Youth Academy for practice.

"They have a great sense of humor, they don't take the baseball part too serious," Ramsey said. "They are very strong-minded guys, but they love to compete.

It's been nearly a year since the shooting at a practice that preceded the 2017 baseball game.

"Congressman Williams had gotten shot in the ankle," Ramsey said. "I think now there is more appreciation for the opportunity to play, the opportunity to be a part of the game and raise money. It's going to be a big deal. The stories were pretty harrowing, pretty crazy from what I've heard or seen on the news. Listening to those guys, they have an appreciation for the love of the game."

For Ramsey, he's thankful for the chance to be a part of history.

"It's their show," Ramsey said. "I don't know anything about the Democrats, I'm on the Republican side. It'll be fun to watch those guys, watch them compete and listen to them talk about getting prepared. It'll be a fun deal, like coaching an alumni game."

The game will be played Thursday, June 14 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.