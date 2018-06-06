New message sign for Bryan County Fairgrounds

There's a new sign at the Bryan County Fairgrounds. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- A new marquee is now providing information in front of the Bryan County Fairgrounds on 9th Avenue in Durant.

The sign was donated by 1st United Bank and the Choctaw Nation.

"We've been needing a facelift, and this is a boost, I hope, will start revitalizing our fairgrounds for the community's use," said District 1 County Commissioner Ron Boyer.

The electronic message sign works on a wireless system and will start advertising more events the fairgrounds will host.

"Now, people going down South 9th Street -- and it's a busy street -- can recognize what the fairgrounds is, or where it is, and we're excited about that," Durant Riding Club president Ken Edelen said.