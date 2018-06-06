Truck crash slows traffic near WinStar Casino

An 18-wheeler crashed in the median of Interstate 35 near the WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on June 6, 2018. (KTEN)

THACKERVILLE, Okla. -- A highway crash near the WinStar Casino has traffic backed up for miles on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler left the pavement on Interstate 35 and got stuck in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes just south of the casino.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they expected traffic slowdowns for several hours while heavy-duty wreckers extricate the big rig.

Google Maps traffic showed that the northbound lanes were at a near-standstill at 4:15 p.m.