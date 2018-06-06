Truck crash slows traffic near WinStar Casino - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Truck crash slows traffic near WinStar Casino

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Connect
An 18-wheeler crashed in the median of Interstate 35 near the WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on June 6, 2018. (KTEN) An 18-wheeler crashed in the median of Interstate 35 near the WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on June 6, 2018. (KTEN)

THACKERVILLE, Okla. -- A highway crash near the WinStar Casino has traffic backed up for miles on Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler left the pavement on Interstate 35 and got stuck in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes just south of the casino.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they expected traffic slowdowns for several hours while heavy-duty wreckers extricate the big rig.

Google Maps traffic showed that the northbound lanes were at a near-standstill at 4:15 p.m.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.