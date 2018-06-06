Sherman police seek suspect in dog deaths - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman police seek suspect in dog deaths

Two dogs were found dead near Binkley Park in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police are seeking help in tracking down the killer of a two beloved family pets.

Both German Shepherds died at a residence in the 2200 block of West Houston Street near Binkley Park.

One was found dead on Sunday, "unexpectedly and without explanation," police said. The other was found shot on Tuesday and died at a local veterinarian.

The killer or killers of these pets could face third degree felony charges.

Call Sherman police at 903-892-7290 if you have any information that could help solve this case.

