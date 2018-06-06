Grayson County joins opioid lawsuit

SHERMAN, Texas -- Meeting in executive session on Tuesday evening, Grayson County Commissioners decided to move forward with a possible lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies, saying the firms are to blame for the opioid crisis.

Lisa Taylor of The Substance Abuse Council in Sherman said abuse of the addictive medications is on the rise.

"We deal with teens, and we see more families that are coming in," she said. "The teens are getting hold of their parents' medications and overdosing on them, and also selling them."

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was approached by lawyers trying to get counties in Texas to join the class action lawsuit that says drug-makers failed to warn patients about the highly addictive nature of opioids while making them easy to get.

"The sales pitch here was that opioids have no downside ... addiction's not possible, which we found to be false," County Judge Bill Magers said.

While county services are straining to deal with the impact of opioid abuse -- courts, jails, and health clinics -- being a part of the lawsuit will be expense-free.

"It'll be a contingency," Magers said. "We won't have any expenses and there'll be no out-of-pocket money. We don't pay anything unless we win, so it's going to be zero cost to the taxpayers.."

Next Tuesday, commissioners will decide which of two local law firms they want to represent the county.