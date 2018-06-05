Police seek suspect in Ardmore thefts

Ardmore police released a security camera image of a man suspected of two thefts at the Tractor Supply store. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore police are looking for a man they say stole more than $10,000 worth of equipment from Tractor Supply last Thursday night.

The thief first made off with an all-terrain vehicle painted in camouflage colors, then returned a short time later to steal a small utility trailer.

Police say this is the second time in less than a month the Ardmore Tractor Supply in the 2500 block of North Commerce has been burglarized.

"The previous thefts that they had were of two trailers, and we were able to recover those and make arrests on both cases," police Capt. Keith Ingle said. "Hopefully we can get a break on this one and do the same."

The suspect in the most recent crime is facing two counts of grand larceny. Call Ardmore police at 580-223-1212 if you have any information.