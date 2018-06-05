Suspect surrenders after Bells manhunt

Police from multiple agencies tracked down a wanted suspect in Bells on June 5, 2018. (KTEN)

BELLS, Texas -- An armed man wanted for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle is in custody after a police dragnet in Bells on Tuesday afternoon.

Police urged citizens to stay clear of the area near Lovers Lane and South Broadway Street on the south side of the Grayson County community, where the Ford F-150 pickup truck was found abandoned after officers tracked it by radio signals.

"The suspect had made threats to harm himself and law enforcement," the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement. "A perimeter was established and resources were called in to locate him safely."

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Gregory Blair, surrendered without incident after being confronted by officers and search dogs. He was taken to the county jail for processing.

Blair was later charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond was set at more than $10,000.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the manhunt, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Fannin County Sheriff's Office, and police from Bells, Ector, Whitewright, Tom Bean and Sherman.