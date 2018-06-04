Sand Bass Festival underway in Madill

The midway at the 2018 National Sand Bass Festival in Madill. (KTEN)

MADILL, Okla. -- A free concert featuring country music artist Doug Stone and the popular terrapin races highlight Friday's activities at the National Sand Bass Festival in downtown Madill, Oklahoma.

Food vendors open for business at 11 a.m. at the week-long event which features a wide variety of food, carnival rides and musical entertainment.

Rick Trevino takes the main stage Thursday at 8:30; Doug Stone will appear Friday night at 8:30; and Casey Donahew wraps up the concert schedule on Saturday at 8:30.

Other highlights include terrapin races through Saturday and arts and crafts vendors daily.

"We've heard a lot of good news about this festival," said Tommy Sutherland, owner of food vendor Mr. Tater Cater. "We have a very large menu, and I've got three generations here with me today on our trailer that will be here all week ... we're very excited, we're glad to be here."

Madill has hosted the National Sand Bass Festival every year since 1963.