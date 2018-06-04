Gunman opens fire at Dallas football game; 5 hurt - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Gunman opens fire at Dallas football game; 5 hurt

Police investigate a shooting at a Dallas park on June 3, 2018. (KXAS) Police investigate a shooting at a Dallas park on June 3, 2018. (KXAS)

DALLAS (AP) -- Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.

It's not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police have released no information on his motive.

