Bells Claims Second Straight State Softball Championship

AUSTIN, TX. -- The Bells Lady Panthers had been there before.

Bells trailed Normangee in the 7th inning, but overcame the deficit to win its second straight state championship, 9-5 on Thursday.

In 2017, Bells trailed Shiner with only one out left to play. This year, the Lady Panthers were down one run with to outs to go when the rally ensued.

Bella Smith, later named the 2A state MVP, got everything started in the 7th with a 2-RBI double that scored Gabby Smith and Cheyenne Floyd, more importantly it gave Bells the lead. Bells added three more runs in the final frame to push the lead to four runs.

Floyd had another big day on the mound, the sophomore threw a complete game while striking out 6 batters.

If the Lady Panthers want the 3-peat, they will need to beat new competition as Bells moves up to class 3A for the 2018-19 school year.