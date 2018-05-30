Charges for Southmayd couple follow fire, naked assault

A fire at this mobile home on Christi Lane in Southmayd is being investigated as arson. (KTEN)

Michael and Shannon Ouellette were arrested after allegedly assaulting Southmayd's police chief on May 15, 2018. (Grayson County Jail)

SOUTHMAYD, Texas -- There is new information about that suspicious house fire in Southmayd earlier this month.

Police are charging Michael and Shannon Ouellette with arson and with cultivating and possessing marijuana.

Officials said the Ouellettes and their 13-year-old daughter were caught walking away naked from their burning home on Christi Lane.

The couple is charged with assaulting a police officer after trying to punch the Southmayd police chief when he went to help the trio. The Ouellettes also face charges of child endangerment.

Bond for each adult was set at $29,000.