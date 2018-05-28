Malfunction blamed for boat crash at Lake Texoma marina - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Malfunction blamed for boat crash at Lake Texoma marina

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
A pontoon boat crashed at the Buncombe Creek Marine on May 26, 2018. (KTEN) A pontoon boat crashed at the Buncombe Creek Marine on May 26, 2018. (KTEN)

KINGSTON, Okla. -- A pontoon boat crashed at Buncombe Creek Marina on Saturday evening -- twice.

Marina workers told KTEN the vessel malfunctioned, going full-throttle after the forward gear was engaged, slamming into the dock on Lake Texoma.

Workers said the female operator was arrested on unknown charges. A short time later, the boat crashed into the same dock with a man at the controls, leaving it suspended at a 45-degree angle wedged against the dock.

According to a Facebook post from the marina, the pontoon sailed over a golf cart carrying two people in the second incident, leaving both injured.

