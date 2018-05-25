Stay safe on the lake over the long holiday weekend

Boaters are advised to watch out for other vessels over the busy holiday weekend. (KTEN)

LAKE TEXOMA -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

You can bet area lakes will be packed with boaters. And you can bet the long arm of the law will be on the water, too. So keep these safety tips in mind.

"Have a serviceable fire extinguisher, your current registration, and some type of sound-producing device," Texas Game Warden Daron Blackerby advised.

Boaters also need to make sure that every person on board has a life jacket.

"Any child that's under the age of 13 has to have a life jacket on while the boat is underway," Blackerby said.

Another important thing to have? A Type IV square throw cushion.

"In case someone does happen to fall overboard or is struggling while they're in the water, you can take that and throw that to them and they can grab onto it," the game warden said. "It keeps them afloat until you get to them."

With extra vessels on the water, captains must pay attention to everything that going on.

"Watch out for the other boats because a lot of people get real busy watching kids and life jackets and inner tubes blowing out of the boat," said Pottsboro boater Thomas Powell.

Some people may be planning on drinking this weekend, and the laws are a little different for boaters than motorists. Open containers are permitted aboard a boat; the only real restriction is that the operator can't be intoxicated.

Game wardens will be at the lake all weekend long to ensure that everyone stays safe.

"We want people to have a good time," Blackerby said. "We just want them to be safe; that way everybody goes home safely."

The game wardens will be doing safety compliance checks, making sure everyone has a life jacket, and that the necessary safety equipment is on board.