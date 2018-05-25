Those Who Serve: Lt. Col. James W. Ashmore

J.W. Ashmore accepts congratulations after being inducted into the Texoma Heroes Program. (KTEN)

BONHAM, Texas -- Just in time for Memorial Day, KTEN is launching a new series called Those Who Serve, telling the stories of Texoma heroes who have served the community and our country.

Our first installment focuses on Lt. Col. James W. Ashmore (retired), now 94 years old.

"I have loved airplanes ever since I could remember," he said. "I still can't believe I got to fly one."

Known to friends as "Jaybird," Ashmore was a military pilot for 27 years, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

"You kind of make up your mind to give it all when you get in that cockpit," he said.

Ashmore went on to be a flight instructor at Perrin Airport in Bonham, continuing his Air Force career here in Texoma.

On Friday, he was honored as the 43rd recipient of the Texoma Hero Award. The City of Sherman designated May 25 as J.W. Ashmore Day to recognize his service.

"One thing that also defines a hero is how they live their life," said Texoma Hero Program founder Billy Teague. "In Jay's case, with character, integrity, and honesty."

Friends and family members supporting Ashmore also saluted his service.

"I know Dad wasn't expecting it, and I sure wasn't," Kerye Ashmore said. "We want to thank everyone very much for this honor."

"Jaybird" Ashmore made it clear that he's not accepting this award for himself.

"I'm really flattered by that, and I will accept that on behalf of all the families who had loved ones that didn't come home," he said.

What does it mean for him to truly serve his country?

"Got called and answered the call, didn't even hesitate about it," he said with a tear in his eye. "God bless America, absolutely."