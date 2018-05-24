Going outdoors? Be alert for ticks

Take precautions against tick bites if you'll be spending time in the woods. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Whether you're planning on going to the lake, pitching a tent or just going for a walk in the woods, be on alert for ticks.

"If you see a tick -- especially if it's feeding -- don't panic," advised infectious disease specialist Dr. Girish Murthy.

Doctors say the best way to take care of a tick that has attached itself to you is to dip tweezers in alcohol, then pull it out.

"Try to get as close to the skin as possible, and then grab it like that, and then pull up," Murthy advised.

Using fingers to pull out a tick can leave the head in, increasing your chances of getting Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

"Some of these diseases -- especially Rocky Mountain spotted fever -- if it's not treated early, it can cause you to be very sick, and it can even be fatal in some cases, especially if patients have any underlying conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, diabetes," Dr. Murthy said.

Dogs and cats are also likely to pick up ticks, so it's important to talk to your vet about proper preventative medication.

"The main thing is: Just be safe this summer," Murthy said. "Make sure your pets are taken care of and vaccinated as well."

The best way to stay safe is always prevention. With ticks, just wearing long sleeves, long pants and bug spray will help a lot.