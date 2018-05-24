Lake Texoma businesses brace for holiday weekend

Lake Texoma is likely to be buzzing with boaters over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Some Texomans started their Memorial Day weekend a little early Thursday at Highport Marina.

"I work on boats constantly, so I'm helping some of these boaters get ready to enjoy the ride this weekend," said Merle Varner. "So, doing the little things that need to get done so they're safe and everything goes smoothly."

After a fire last July destroyed U Dock at the marina, boat owners say they're glad to be back on the water.

"It's just kind of a weekend getaway, where we get to share our families with each other and talk about the difference we experience through our works," said Debbie Evans. "We all get to come together here and enjoy the weekend and camaraderie."

Varner said U Dock is still one big family.

"There must be 10 little kids on this dock, and 10 little dogs running around, and everyone gets to fish," he said. "It's good right now!"

Evans and her husband kicked off the long holiday weekend by breaking out the tackle boxes.

"Today we've been crappie fishing," she said. "We came out and got right into them, my husband had fished yesterday, and he caught his limit -- 37."

And with the holiday weekend forecast looking hot and sunny, everyone at Highport Marina is getting ready for a busy weekend out at the lake.